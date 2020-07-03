Rent Calculator
Last updated November 27 2019
1 of 16
4107 CHISELHURST
4107 Chiselhurst
·
No Longer Available
Location
4107 Chiselhurst, San Antonio, TX 78247
Amenities
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4107 Chilsehurst - LOCATION!!!!! Great home 3/2.5/2 near 281/1604/410, shopping centers.
Fresh paint, Fridge just replaced, Laminate flooring just installed.
(RLNE5217631)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 CHISELHURST have any available units?
4107 CHISELHURST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4107 CHISELHURST currently offering any rent specials?
4107 CHISELHURST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 CHISELHURST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 CHISELHURST is pet friendly.
Does 4107 CHISELHURST offer parking?
No, 4107 CHISELHURST does not offer parking.
Does 4107 CHISELHURST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 CHISELHURST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 CHISELHURST have a pool?
No, 4107 CHISELHURST does not have a pool.
Does 4107 CHISELHURST have accessible units?
No, 4107 CHISELHURST does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 CHISELHURST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 CHISELHURST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 CHISELHURST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 CHISELHURST does not have units with air conditioning.
