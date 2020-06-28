All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4103 TROPICAL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4103 TROPICAL DR
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

4103 TROPICAL DR

4103 Tropical Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4103 Tropical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Salado Valley

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated home in the heart of E Terrell Hills. Close to BAMC, Ft. Sam, Rackspace and minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have any available units?
4103 TROPICAL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4103 TROPICAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
4103 TROPICAL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 TROPICAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 4103 TROPICAL DR offers parking.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have a pool?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have accessible units?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio