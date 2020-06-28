Rent Calculator
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4103 TROPICAL DR
4103 Tropical Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4103 Tropical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Salado Valley
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated home in the heart of E Terrell Hills. Close to BAMC, Ft. Sam, Rackspace and minutes from downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have any available units?
4103 TROPICAL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4103 TROPICAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
4103 TROPICAL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 TROPICAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 4103 TROPICAL DR offers parking.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have a pool?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have accessible units?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 TROPICAL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 TROPICAL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
