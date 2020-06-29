All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4103 St Charles Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4103 St Charles Bay
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4103 St Charles Bay

4103 St Charles Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4103 St Charles Bay, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4103 St Charles Bay - Great location in the Medical Center.
QUALIFICATIONS: .ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE 18YO .MINIMUM OF 600 POINTS ON THE CREDIT SCORE .INCOME 3X THE AMOUNT OF RENT. $300 Pet deposit (Per Pet).

(RLNE5518517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 St Charles Bay have any available units?
4103 St Charles Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4103 St Charles Bay currently offering any rent specials?
4103 St Charles Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 St Charles Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 4103 St Charles Bay is pet friendly.
Does 4103 St Charles Bay offer parking?
No, 4103 St Charles Bay does not offer parking.
Does 4103 St Charles Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 St Charles Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 St Charles Bay have a pool?
No, 4103 St Charles Bay does not have a pool.
Does 4103 St Charles Bay have accessible units?
No, 4103 St Charles Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 St Charles Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 St Charles Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 St Charles Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 St Charles Bay does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio