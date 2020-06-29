4103 St Charles Bay - Great location in the Medical Center. QUALIFICATIONS: .ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE 18YO .MINIMUM OF 600 POINTS ON THE CREDIT SCORE .INCOME 3X THE AMOUNT OF RENT. $300 Pet deposit (Per Pet).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4103 St Charles Bay have any available units?
4103 St Charles Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.