Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4103 LENNOX 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM
1 of 1
4103 LENNOX 2
4103 Lennox Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4103 Lennox Street, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5619928)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4103 LENNOX 2 have any available units?
4103 LENNOX 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4103 LENNOX 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4103 LENNOX 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 LENNOX 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4103 LENNOX 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4103 LENNOX 2 offer parking?
No, 4103 LENNOX 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4103 LENNOX 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 LENNOX 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 LENNOX 2 have a pool?
No, 4103 LENNOX 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4103 LENNOX 2 have accessible units?
No, 4103 LENNOX 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 LENNOX 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 LENNOX 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 LENNOX 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 LENNOX 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
