409 Club Villa

Beautiful condo for lease in Rayburn Country. One bedroom, One bath with all furnishings and utilities included. Walking distance to Rayburn Country Club, Golf Course, Pool and more! No pets and No Smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
