All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 409 Club Villa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
409 Club Villa
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

409 Club Villa

409 Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

409 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful condo for lease in Rayburn Country. One bedroom, One bath with all furnishings and utilities included. Walking distance to Rayburn Country Club, Golf Course, Pool and more! No pets and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Club Villa have any available units?
409 Club Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 409 Club Villa currently offering any rent specials?
409 Club Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Club Villa pet-friendly?
No, 409 Club Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 409 Club Villa offer parking?
No, 409 Club Villa does not offer parking.
Does 409 Club Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Club Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Club Villa have a pool?
Yes, 409 Club Villa has a pool.
Does 409 Club Villa have accessible units?
No, 409 Club Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Club Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Club Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Club Villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Club Villa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio