Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
408 Club Villa
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 Club Villa
408 Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
408 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson
Amenities
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated Club Villa condo available today! Comes fully furnished with all utilities paid.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Club Villa have any available units?
408 Club Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 408 Club Villa have?
Some of 408 Club Villa's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 Club Villa currently offering any rent specials?
408 Club Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Club Villa pet-friendly?
No, 408 Club Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 408 Club Villa offer parking?
No, 408 Club Villa does not offer parking.
Does 408 Club Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Club Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Club Villa have a pool?
No, 408 Club Villa does not have a pool.
Does 408 Club Villa have accessible units?
No, 408 Club Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Club Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Club Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
