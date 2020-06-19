All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 AM

407 E LOCUST ST

407 East Locust Street · (210) 772-4876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 East Locust Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Are you looking for charm & character in the heart of San Antonio? This cozy, historic, apartment home can be found in the sought after Tobin Hill area. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment & SO MUCH MORE. Enjoy your days taking your pet for walks, going for a jog, or a bike ride in the beautiful area that surrounds you here. This First story apartment offers white appliances WITH refrigerator included. * Gas Cooking * Open Parking * Living/Dining Combo * Crown Molding * Hard Wood Flooring * NO carpet * Move In Ready * Cable TV Included * Schedule your visit today & fall in LOVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 E LOCUST ST have any available units?
407 E LOCUST ST has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 E LOCUST ST have?
Some of 407 E LOCUST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 E LOCUST ST currently offering any rent specials?
407 E LOCUST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 E LOCUST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 E LOCUST ST is pet friendly.
Does 407 E LOCUST ST offer parking?
Yes, 407 E LOCUST ST does offer parking.
Does 407 E LOCUST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 E LOCUST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 E LOCUST ST have a pool?
No, 407 E LOCUST ST does not have a pool.
Does 407 E LOCUST ST have accessible units?
No, 407 E LOCUST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 407 E LOCUST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 E LOCUST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
