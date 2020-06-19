407 E LOCUST ST

Amenities

Are you looking for charm & character in the heart of San Antonio? This cozy, historic, apartment home can be found in the sought after Tobin Hill area. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment & SO MUCH MORE. Enjoy your days taking your pet for walks, going for a jog, or a bike ride in the beautiful area that surrounds you here. This First story apartment offers white appliances WITH refrigerator included. * Gas Cooking * Open Parking * Living/Dining Combo * Crown Molding * Hard Wood Flooring * NO carpet * Move In Ready * Cable TV Included * Schedule your visit today & fall in LOVE!