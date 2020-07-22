All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

406 Persimmon Trl

406 Persimmon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

406 Persimmon Trail, San Antonio, TX 78256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Beautiful 3 BR+study single-story home in gated Stonewall Ranch~Wood & tile flooring throughout, recent paint~Island kitchen w/corian countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooking, double oven, deep sink, built-ins~Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included~Living room w/gas fireplace~Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets~ Master bathroom w/dual vanities, granite countertops, separate shower & whirlpool tub~Covered patio, extended flagstone patio, lush landscaping~Pets welcome, no aggressive dog breeds~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Persimmon Trl have any available units?
406 Persimmon Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Persimmon Trl have?
Some of 406 Persimmon Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Persimmon Trl currently offering any rent specials?
406 Persimmon Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Persimmon Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Persimmon Trl is pet friendly.
Does 406 Persimmon Trl offer parking?
Yes, 406 Persimmon Trl offers parking.
Does 406 Persimmon Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Persimmon Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Persimmon Trl have a pool?
Yes, 406 Persimmon Trl has a pool.
Does 406 Persimmon Trl have accessible units?
No, 406 Persimmon Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Persimmon Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Persimmon Trl has units with dishwashers.
