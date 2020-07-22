406 Persimmon Trl

Amenities
~Beautiful 3 BR+study single-story home in gated Stonewall Ranch~Wood & tile flooring throughout, recent paint~Island kitchen w/corian countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooking, double oven, deep sink, built-ins~Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included~Living room w/gas fireplace~Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets~ Master bathroom w/dual vanities, granite countertops, separate shower & whirlpool tub~Covered patio, extended flagstone patio, lush landscaping~Pets welcome, no aggressive dog breeds~