All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 404 Club Villa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
404 Club Villa
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

404 Club Villa

404 Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

404 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Fully furnished condominium unit available for lease with all utilities included. In sought after, Rayburn Country subdivision, walking distance to the pool and golf course. Call today for more information or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Club Villa have any available units?
404 Club Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Club Villa have?
Some of 404 Club Villa's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Club Villa currently offering any rent specials?
404 Club Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Club Villa pet-friendly?
No, 404 Club Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 404 Club Villa offer parking?
No, 404 Club Villa does not offer parking.
Does 404 Club Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Club Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Club Villa have a pool?
Yes, 404 Club Villa has a pool.
Does 404 Club Villa have accessible units?
No, 404 Club Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Club Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Club Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio