4034 Oakhaven St

Amenities

air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6159510d1 ----

MOVE IN 06/20/2019* SECURITY DEPOSIT $1525, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300* BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH TILE & NEW VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT! HIGH CEILINGS WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN MAKE THE HOME SPACIOUS* TWO LIVING AREAS* EAT-IN KITCHEN *TWO EATING AREAS* BEAUTIFUL SOLID COUNTER TOPS WITH BREAKFAST BAR* LIVING AREA HAS A FIREPLACE* GREAT SIZED SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, SITTING ROOM, & OUTSIDE ACCESS!* NEAR SHOPPING & SUPER SCHOOLS*NO PETS ALLOWED*



Rent Includes: Some Furnishings



Min/Max Months: 12/12



Breakfast Nook

Ceramic Tile

Living/Dining Room Combo

Utility Room

Vinyl