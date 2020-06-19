All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232

403 Heimer Road · (972) 748-3705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

403 Heimer Road, San Antonio, TX 78232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North San Antonio unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($45/mo), Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 have any available units?
403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 have?
Some of 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 currently offering any rent specials?
403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 pet-friendly?
No, 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 offer parking?
No, 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 does not offer parking.
Does 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 have a pool?
Yes, 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 has a pool.
Does 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 have accessible units?
Yes, 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 has accessible units.
Does 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 403 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity