Last updated March 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

403 Golden Walk

403 Golden Walk · No Longer Available
Location

403 Golden Walk, San Antonio, TX 78227
Valley High North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Use promo code DREAMHOME to waive your application fee(s) for a limited time. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Golden Walk have any available units?
403 Golden Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 403 Golden Walk currently offering any rent specials?
403 Golden Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Golden Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Golden Walk is pet friendly.
Does 403 Golden Walk offer parking?
No, 403 Golden Walk does not offer parking.
Does 403 Golden Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Golden Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Golden Walk have a pool?
No, 403 Golden Walk does not have a pool.
Does 403 Golden Walk have accessible units?
No, 403 Golden Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Golden Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Golden Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Golden Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Golden Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
