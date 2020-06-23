All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 402 E CARSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
402 E CARSON ST
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:36 AM

402 E CARSON ST

402 East Carson · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

402 East Carson, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming Upper floor duplex in historic building. Approximately 1500 sq ft inside, with a huge wrap-around balcony. Just blocks away from Ft. Sam Houston, Pearl complex, and north Riverwalk extension. Room sizes approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 E CARSON ST have any available units?
402 E CARSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 402 E CARSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
402 E CARSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 E CARSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 402 E CARSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 402 E CARSON ST offer parking?
No, 402 E CARSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 402 E CARSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 E CARSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 E CARSON ST have a pool?
No, 402 E CARSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 402 E CARSON ST have accessible units?
No, 402 E CARSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 402 E CARSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 E CARSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 E CARSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 E CARSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio