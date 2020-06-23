402 East Carson, San Antonio, TX 78208 Government Hil
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming Upper floor duplex in historic building. Approximately 1500 sq ft inside, with a huge wrap-around balcony. Just blocks away from Ft. Sam Houston, Pearl complex, and north Riverwalk extension. Room sizes approximate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 E CARSON ST have any available units?
402 E CARSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.