402 BLAKELEY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Totally Rennovated 782"09"-er 4/2/2 with 2 living Areas and 2 Dining areas all on a corner lot ...Granite Counters* Util Rm INSIDE ! * Hardwood Floors * Dishwasher !* Recent Appliances* 2 Gar Door openers * New Flooring * New Energy Efficient Windows * Fresh Paint Thruout * 2 Large Patio Areas *Master Suite Up and 3 Spare Beds Down * Close to Ft Sam and Shopping !!