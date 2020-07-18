4019 VANCE JACKSON

Amenities

Looking for a fabulous place to call home? Well you found it! The interior features will blow you away and include:



Granite Countertops

Stainless-Steel Home Grade Appliance Package

5-Burner Gas Range

Self-Cleaning Oven

Full-Size LG Front-Load Washer and Dryer

Double-Pane Energy-Efficient Windows

Large Private Outdoor Living Spaces

Wood-Plank Floors in Living Areas and Kitchen

Porcelain-Tile Floors in Bathroom

Plush Carpet in Bedrooms



Head out into the exciting community where you'll have access to the following amenities:



4,000 Square Foot Dog Park

30,000 Square Foot Center Lawn

Access Gates

Community Fire Pit

Outdoor Kitchens

Sparkling Swimming Pool



The location puts you near many favorite hot spots including La Cantera, the Rim, Pearl Brewery, the Medical Center, Riverwalk, and fantastic dining opportunities.



* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.