Home
San Antonio, TX
4007 W SALINAS ST
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4007 W SALINAS ST
4007 West Salinas Street
No Longer Available
Location
4007 West Salinas Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh paint, hard wood floors, Texas sized backyard, a dog run for your fur babies! Come check out this cutie, and move in now! Close to bus stop, parks, restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have any available units?
4007 W SALINAS ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4007 W SALINAS ST have?
Some of 4007 W SALINAS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4007 W SALINAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4007 W SALINAS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 W SALINAS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 W SALINAS ST is pet friendly.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST offer parking?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not offer parking.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have a pool?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have accessible units?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Castle Hills, TX
