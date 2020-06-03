All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

4007 W SALINAS ST

4007 West Salinas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4007 West Salinas Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh paint, hard wood floors, Texas sized backyard, a dog run for your fur babies! Come check out this cutie, and move in now! Close to bus stop, parks, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have any available units?
4007 W SALINAS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 W SALINAS ST have?
Some of 4007 W SALINAS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 W SALINAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4007 W SALINAS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 W SALINAS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 W SALINAS ST is pet friendly.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST offer parking?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not offer parking.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have a pool?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have accessible units?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 W SALINAS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 W SALINAS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
