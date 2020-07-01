All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4002 Bur Oak Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4002 Bur Oak Path
Last updated November 22 2019 at 7:23 PM

4002 Bur Oak Path

4002 Bur Oak Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4002 Bur Oak Path, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Bur Oak Path have any available units?
4002 Bur Oak Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4002 Bur Oak Path currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Bur Oak Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Bur Oak Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Bur Oak Path is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Bur Oak Path offer parking?
No, 4002 Bur Oak Path does not offer parking.
Does 4002 Bur Oak Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Bur Oak Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Bur Oak Path have a pool?
No, 4002 Bur Oak Path does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Bur Oak Path have accessible units?
No, 4002 Bur Oak Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Bur Oak Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Bur Oak Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Bur Oak Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Bur Oak Path does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio