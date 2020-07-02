4001 SKYLARK AVE

4001 Skylark Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210 Highland Hills
Beautiful well maintained 2br/1bth unit. Located in a great quiet neighborhood. Huge backyard w/ mature trees, big storage shed and covered parking spot. Unit comes w/ all appliances. Duplex is around 900 SQFT.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
