Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4001 SKYLARK AVE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:17 AM

4001 SKYLARK AVE

4001 Skylark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Skylark Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful well maintained 2br/1bth unit. Located in a great quiet neighborhood. Huge backyard w/ mature trees, big storage shed and covered parking spot. Unit comes w/ all appliances. Duplex is around 900 SQFT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 SKYLARK AVE have any available units?
4001 SKYLARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4001 SKYLARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4001 SKYLARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 SKYLARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4001 SKYLARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4001 SKYLARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4001 SKYLARK AVE offers parking.
Does 4001 SKYLARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 SKYLARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 SKYLARK AVE have a pool?
No, 4001 SKYLARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4001 SKYLARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4001 SKYLARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 SKYLARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 SKYLARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 SKYLARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 SKYLARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

