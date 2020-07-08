All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 400 Regal View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
400 Regal View Dr
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

400 Regal View Dr

400 Regal View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

400 Regal View Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Huntleigh

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious 3/2.5/2 with 2682 sq/ft. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and laminated flooring throughout balance of downstairs living area. Huge game/media room upstairs. Custom whirlpool tub in master bath. Matching stainless steel appliances adorn kitchen (includes side-by-side fridge). Security system. Wall enclosed back yard. Lo-Flo Toilets. Built-In racks in master closet. Pets allowed with additional deposit. No smokers. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Regal View Dr have any available units?
400 Regal View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Regal View Dr have?
Some of 400 Regal View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Regal View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
400 Regal View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Regal View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Regal View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 400 Regal View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 400 Regal View Dr offers parking.
Does 400 Regal View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Regal View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Regal View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 400 Regal View Dr has a pool.
Does 400 Regal View Dr have accessible units?
No, 400 Regal View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Regal View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Regal View Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio