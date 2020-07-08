400 Regal View Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220 Huntleigh
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious 3/2.5/2 with 2682 sq/ft. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and laminated flooring throughout balance of downstairs living area. Huge game/media room upstairs. Custom whirlpool tub in master bath. Matching stainless steel appliances adorn kitchen (includes side-by-side fridge). Security system. Wall enclosed back yard. Lo-Flo Toilets. Built-In racks in master closet. Pets allowed with additional deposit. No smokers. No Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Regal View Dr have any available units?
400 Regal View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.