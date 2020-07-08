400 Regal View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage media room

Spacious 3/2.5/2 with 2682 sq/ft. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and laminated flooring throughout balance of downstairs living area. Huge game/media room upstairs. Custom whirlpool tub in master bath. Matching stainless steel appliances adorn kitchen (includes side-by-side fridge). Security system. Wall enclosed back yard. Lo-Flo Toilets. Built-In racks in master closet. Pets allowed with additional deposit. No smokers. No Section 8.