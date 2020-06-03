400 E Guenther St #2013

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL KING WILLIAM CONDO - Fantastic King William Condo Adjacent to S Alamo, Walk to Blue Star Complex & River Walk * Close Proximity to Downtown, Southtown, Hemisfair Park, & Major Interstates * Updated Finishes, Wood Floors & Neutral Paint Throughout * Well-Equipped Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking, Stainless Appliances, & Stacked Washer/Dryer Unit * Spacious Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan * Leather Section Sofa & Bed Frame Included if Desired * Great Front & Back Patio, Assigned Parking Space * Pets Case-by-Case
(RLNE5669096)