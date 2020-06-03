All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 400 E Guenther St #2013.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
400 E Guenther St #2013
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

400 E Guenther St #2013

400 East Guenther Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
King William
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 East Guenther Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BEAUTIFUL KING WILLIAM CONDO - Fantastic King William Condo Adjacent to S Alamo, Walk to Blue Star Complex & River Walk * Close Proximity to Downtown, Southtown, Hemisfair Park, & Major Interstates * Updated Finishes, Wood Floors & Neutral Paint Throughout * Well-Equipped Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking, Stainless Appliances, & Stacked Washer/Dryer Unit * Spacious Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan * Leather Section Sofa & Bed Frame Included if Desired * Great Front & Back Patio, Assigned Parking Space * Pets Case-by-Case

(RLNE5669096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E Guenther St #2013 have any available units?
400 E Guenther St #2013 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Guenther St #2013 have?
Some of 400 E Guenther St #2013's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Guenther St #2013 currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Guenther St #2013 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Guenther St #2013 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E Guenther St #2013 is pet friendly.
Does 400 E Guenther St #2013 offer parking?
Yes, 400 E Guenther St #2013 offers parking.
Does 400 E Guenther St #2013 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 E Guenther St #2013 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Guenther St #2013 have a pool?
No, 400 E Guenther St #2013 does not have a pool.
Does 400 E Guenther St #2013 have accessible units?
No, 400 E Guenther St #2013 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Guenther St #2013 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E Guenther St #2013 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio