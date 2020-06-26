40 Longsford

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

LINCOLN HEIGHTS * ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Beautiful Home in The Village at Lincoln Heights * Gorgeous Refinished Hardwood Floors, Designer Tile Throughout Main Level * Master Suite & Study Downstairs * Open Eat-In Kitchen leads to Formal Dining, Cozy Living Room w/ Marble Fireplace * Huge Master Bathroom w/ New Tile, New Carpet in Master Bedroom * Two Beds, 1 Bath Upstairs * Great Low-Maintenance Yard Completed Fenced * Walk to Lincoln Heights Shopping & Restaurants * Alamo Heights ISD



(RLNE4933892)