4 Weatherford

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

~Gorgeous 4 BR/3.5 bath home in The Hollow @ Inwood~Open floorplan w/wood & tile floors, 2 living & 2 dining downstairs~Master BR down, 3 spacious bedrooms & gameroom upstairs~Island kitchen is a chef's delight w/granite counters, stainless appliances, & an abundance of cabinets & counterspace~Master bathroom has separate vanities, garden tub & separate shower~Gated community w/neighborhood pool, clubhouse, tennis, sports court, jogging trails~Great location, convenient to 1604, 281, I-10, & the airport~