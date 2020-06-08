All apartments in San Antonio
4 Weatherford

4 Weatherford · No Longer Available
Location

4 Weatherford, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
~Gorgeous 4 BR/3.5 bath home in The Hollow @ Inwood~Open floorplan w/wood & tile floors, 2 living & 2 dining downstairs~Master BR down, 3 spacious bedrooms & gameroom upstairs~Island kitchen is a chef's delight w/granite counters, stainless appliances, & an abundance of cabinets & counterspace~Master bathroom has separate vanities, garden tub & separate shower~Gated community w/neighborhood pool, clubhouse, tennis, sports court, jogging trails~Great location, convenient to 1604, 281, I-10, & the airport~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Weatherford have any available units?
4 Weatherford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Weatherford have?
Some of 4 Weatherford's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Weatherford currently offering any rent specials?
4 Weatherford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Weatherford pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Weatherford is pet friendly.
Does 4 Weatherford offer parking?
Yes, 4 Weatherford offers parking.
Does 4 Weatherford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Weatherford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Weatherford have a pool?
Yes, 4 Weatherford has a pool.
Does 4 Weatherford have accessible units?
No, 4 Weatherford does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Weatherford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Weatherford has units with dishwashers.
