Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3939 E Palfrey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3939 E Palfrey St
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3939 E Palfrey St
3939 E Palfrey St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3939 E Palfrey St, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House - Property Id: 106549
Recently repainted
Selling fans in all the rooms
2 Car carport
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106549
Property Id 106549
(RLNE4772379)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 E Palfrey St have any available units?
3939 E Palfrey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3939 E Palfrey St have?
Some of 3939 E Palfrey St's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3939 E Palfrey St currently offering any rent specials?
3939 E Palfrey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 E Palfrey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 E Palfrey St is pet friendly.
Does 3939 E Palfrey St offer parking?
Yes, 3939 E Palfrey St offers parking.
Does 3939 E Palfrey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 E Palfrey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 E Palfrey St have a pool?
No, 3939 E Palfrey St does not have a pool.
Does 3939 E Palfrey St have accessible units?
No, 3939 E Palfrey St does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 E Palfrey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 E Palfrey St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio