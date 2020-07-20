3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1988 sq ft Home in Gated Presidio Heights. All Tile Floors downstairs, Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Formal Dining Room. Large Living Room w/Ceiling Fan. Open Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Dark Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Stainless Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Game Room, 3 Bedrooms Upstairs. Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Large Rain Shower, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Deck. 2 Car Garage w/Opener. Comm Pool. Close to Loop 1604, IH-10, 281, Stone Oak