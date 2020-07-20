All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:26 PM

3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY

3935 Woodbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Woodbridge Way, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1988 sq ft Home in Gated Presidio Heights. All Tile Floors downstairs, Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Formal Dining Room. Large Living Room w/Ceiling Fan. Open Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Dark Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Stainless Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Game Room, 3 Bedrooms Upstairs. Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Large Rain Shower, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Deck. 2 Car Garage w/Opener. Comm Pool. Close to Loop 1604, IH-10, 281, Stone Oak

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY have any available units?
3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY have?
Some of 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 WOODBRIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
