Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Avistar at the oaks

3935 Thousand oaks Dr.

San Antonio, TX 78217

*WE OFFER MILITARY DISCOUNTS!!!!!!



*Newly renovated Apartments with new appliances!!!!



Office hours:

Mon.-Fri. 9-6

Sat.-10-5

Closed on Sundays



Avistar at the Oaks, located in northeast San Antonio, Texas, offers beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Originally built as condominiums, our community offers a quality living environment. Our community features a great location, just minutes from Loop 410, Loop 1604 and IH-35, resort style pool, childrens playground, golf course views*, lighted sports court and so much more. Our homes feature full size washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, large kitchen with ample storage, faux wood floors*, dishwasher and plenty of storage. A Avistar at the Oaks home gives you luxurious surroundings youll enjoy coming home to everyday.