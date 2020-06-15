All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:21 PM

3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.

3935 Thousand Oaks Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3935 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Avistar at the oaks
3935 Thousand oaks Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78217
*WE OFFER MILITARY DISCOUNTS!!!!!!

*Newly renovated Apartments with new appliances!!!!

Office hours:
Mon.-Fri. 9-6
Sat.-10-5
Closed on Sundays

Avistar at the Oaks, located in northeast San Antonio, Texas, offers beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Originally built as condominiums, our community offers a quality living environment. Our community features a great location, just minutes from Loop 410, Loop 1604 and IH-35, resort style pool, childrens playground, golf course views*, lighted sports court and so much more. Our homes feature full size washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, large kitchen with ample storage, faux wood floors*, dishwasher and plenty of storage. A Avistar at the Oaks home gives you luxurious surroundings youll enjoy coming home to everyday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have any available units?
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have?
Some of 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. offer parking?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. has a pool.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity