San Antonio, TX
3922 Canyon Pkwy
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
3922 Canyon Pkwy
3922 Canyon Parkway
·
No Longer Available
3922 Canyon Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78259
patio / balcony
garage
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Great one story within walking distance to the elementary school. The open floor plan with a split master is perfect for family gatherings. Come see and rent today!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3922 Canyon Pkwy have any available units?
3922 Canyon Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3922 Canyon Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Canyon Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Canyon Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Canyon Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3922 Canyon Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Canyon Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3922 Canyon Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Canyon Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Canyon Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3922 Canyon Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Canyon Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3922 Canyon Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Canyon Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Canyon Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 Canyon Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 Canyon Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
