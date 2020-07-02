All apartments in San Antonio
3914 South Presa Street - C

3914 South Presa Street · No Longer Available
Location

3914 South Presa Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming two bedroom, one bathroom home with large living room and kitchen and separate dining room. Pets are welcome, just no aggressive breeds please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

