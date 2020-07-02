Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3914 South Presa Street - C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3914 South Presa Street - C
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3914 South Presa Street - C
3914 South Presa Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3914 South Presa Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming two bedroom, one bathroom home with large living room and kitchen and separate dining room. Pets are welcome, just no aggressive breeds please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3914 South Presa Street - C have any available units?
3914 South Presa Street - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3914 South Presa Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
3914 South Presa Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 South Presa Street - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 South Presa Street - C is pet friendly.
Does 3914 South Presa Street - C offer parking?
No, 3914 South Presa Street - C does not offer parking.
Does 3914 South Presa Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 South Presa Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 South Presa Street - C have a pool?
No, 3914 South Presa Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 3914 South Presa Street - C have accessible units?
No, 3914 South Presa Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 South Presa Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 South Presa Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 South Presa Street - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 South Presa Street - C does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio