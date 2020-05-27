Rent Calculator
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3895 Chimney Springs Dr
3895 Chimney Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3895 Chimney Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unimproved 0.55 Acres Corner lot for Lease. Great location Surrounded by Homes on the Corner of Bulverde Rd & Chimney Springs Dr. Traffic Counts of 16,847 (Vehicles Per Day)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3895 Chimney Springs Dr have any available units?
3895 Chimney Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3895 Chimney Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3895 Chimney Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3895 Chimney Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3895 Chimney Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3895 Chimney Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 3895 Chimney Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3895 Chimney Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3895 Chimney Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3895 Chimney Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 3895 Chimney Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3895 Chimney Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 3895 Chimney Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3895 Chimney Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3895 Chimney Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3895 Chimney Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3895 Chimney Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
