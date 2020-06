Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bath townhouse/condo located within minutes from Loop 410, North East Baptist Hospital, North Star Mall, San Antonio International Airport, & so much more. Features fresh paint thru out, high ceilings, open floor plan, washer & dryer connections, covered patio across the parking lot from the community pool and tennis courts! Two Parking Spaces assigned to this unit.