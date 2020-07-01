3838 Manchester Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223 Highland Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with laundry inside. No Pets and two year lease minimum. If looking for your long term home near downtown and located close to great dining/entertainment options than schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR have any available units?
3838 MANCHESTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.