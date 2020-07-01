All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3838 MANCHESTER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3838 MANCHESTER DR
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

3838 MANCHESTER DR

3838 Manchester Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3838 Manchester Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with laundry inside. No Pets and two year lease minimum. If looking for your long term home near downtown and located close to great dining/entertainment options than schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR have any available units?
3838 MANCHESTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3838 MANCHESTER DR currently offering any rent specials?
3838 MANCHESTER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 MANCHESTER DR pet-friendly?
No, 3838 MANCHESTER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR offer parking?
No, 3838 MANCHESTER DR does not offer parking.
Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 MANCHESTER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR have a pool?
No, 3838 MANCHESTER DR does not have a pool.
Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR have accessible units?
No, 3838 MANCHESTER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 MANCHESTER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 MANCHESTER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3838 MANCHESTER DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio