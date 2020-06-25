3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

#16 Available May 1, 2020. Check out this modern style 3 story home in one of San Antonio's most desired areas to live. Enjoy a 3 Story/3 bed/3.5 baths rental has a first floor bedroom with full bath second floor living area, a spacious kitchen with an island and granite counter tops perfect for entertaining guests. Second story balcony that sets the mood for relaxation. This home has a two car garage & additional parking for guests. Proximity to Fort Sam Houston, Nearby hospitals, shopping, dining.