3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM

3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD

3831 Harry Wurzbach · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
#16 Available May 1, 2020. Check out this modern style 3 story home in one of San Antonio's most desired areas to live. Enjoy a 3 Story/3 bed/3.5 baths rental has a first floor bedroom with full bath second floor living area, a spacious kitchen with an island and granite counter tops perfect for entertaining guests. Second story balcony that sets the mood for relaxation. This home has a two car garage & additional parking for guests. Proximity to Fort Sam Houston, Nearby hospitals, shopping, dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD have any available units?
3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD currently offering any rent specials?
3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD pet-friendly?
No, 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD offer parking?
Yes, 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD offers parking.
Does 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD have a pool?
No, 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD does not have a pool.
Does 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD have accessible units?
No, 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 HARRY WURZBACH RD does not have units with air conditioning.

