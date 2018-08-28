All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3826 Tavern Oaks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3826 Tavern Oaks St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3826 Tavern Oaks St

3826 Tavern Oaks · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3826 Tavern Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful One Story Home - Property Id: 260055

Renovated One Story home located in one of the most sot after neighborhoods in San Antonio, Tx. There home has ceramic wood floors though out, making an allergy free living experience. Large Master Bedroom looks over a large oak treed yard The master has a very large on suite bath and walk in closet. The great room is also very spacious with high ceilings and a fireplace. There is a formal dining room near the nice kitchen. The house has a nice size pantry and an utilities closet for washer- dryer. The 2 guest bedrooms are large as well with a dual sink separate bathroom. 2 car Garage with electric opener. Highly rated school district, with the grade school walking distance away. HOA is very active in this neighborhood, which helps to keep the Neighborhhod looking nice year long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260055
Property Id 260055

(RLNE5695719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Tavern Oaks St have any available units?
3826 Tavern Oaks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Tavern Oaks St have?
Some of 3826 Tavern Oaks St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Tavern Oaks St currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Tavern Oaks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Tavern Oaks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Tavern Oaks St is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Tavern Oaks St offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Tavern Oaks St offers parking.
Does 3826 Tavern Oaks St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 Tavern Oaks St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Tavern Oaks St have a pool?
No, 3826 Tavern Oaks St does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Tavern Oaks St have accessible units?
No, 3826 Tavern Oaks St does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Tavern Oaks St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 Tavern Oaks St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio