Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3819 Harry Wurzbach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3819 Harry Wurzbach

3819 Harry Wurzbach · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Live just outside the beautiful Alamo Heights area in this splendid community. Enjoy amenities like you've never seen while enjoying breathtaking 360 degree views. Head to your gorgeous apartment for some R and R where you'll find soaring ceilings, wood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge windows, ceiling fans and elevator service.

Community amenities include:

Free Weights
Spanish Speaking Staff
Sundeck
Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards
Clubhouse
Game Room
Conference Room
Controlled Access Gates
Fully-Equipped Fitness Center
Pet Park
Reserved Parking Spaces
Salado Creek Trails minutes away
Stainless Steel/BBQ Grilling
Two Elevators per Building
Two Resort Style Pools
Valet Trash Service
Wi-Fi in Common Areas

You'll have easy access to Loop 410, Hwy 281 and IH-35 and the location puts you minutes away from Fort Sam Houston, SA Int'l Airport and Quarry Market. Fantastic living ready for you!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Harry Wurzbach have any available units?
3819 Harry Wurzbach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Harry Wurzbach have?
Some of 3819 Harry Wurzbach's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Harry Wurzbach currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Harry Wurzbach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Harry Wurzbach pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Harry Wurzbach is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Harry Wurzbach offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Harry Wurzbach offers parking.
Does 3819 Harry Wurzbach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Harry Wurzbach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Harry Wurzbach have a pool?
Yes, 3819 Harry Wurzbach has a pool.
Does 3819 Harry Wurzbach have accessible units?
No, 3819 Harry Wurzbach does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Harry Wurzbach have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Harry Wurzbach does not have units with dishwashers.

