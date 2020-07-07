3819 Harry Wurzbach

Amenities
Live just outside the beautiful Alamo Heights area in this splendid community. Enjoy amenities like you've never seen while enjoying breathtaking 360 degree views. Head to your gorgeous apartment for some R and R where you'll find soaring ceilings, wood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge windows, ceiling fans and elevator service.
Community amenities include:
Free Weights
Spanish Speaking Staff
Sundeck
Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards
Clubhouse
Game Room
Conference Room
Controlled Access Gates
Fully-Equipped Fitness Center
Pet Park
Reserved Parking Spaces
Salado Creek Trails minutes away
Stainless Steel/BBQ Grilling
Two Elevators per Building
Two Resort Style Pools
Valet Trash Service
Wi-Fi in Common Areas
You'll have easy access to Loop 410, Hwy 281 and IH-35 and the location puts you minutes away from Fort Sam Houston, SA Int'l Airport and Quarry Market. Fantastic living ready for you!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.