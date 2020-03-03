All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3803 Verde Bosque

3803 Verde Bosque · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Verde Bosque, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Verde Bosque have any available units?
3803 Verde Bosque doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3803 Verde Bosque currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Verde Bosque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Verde Bosque pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Verde Bosque is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Verde Bosque offer parking?
No, 3803 Verde Bosque does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Verde Bosque have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Verde Bosque does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Verde Bosque have a pool?
No, 3803 Verde Bosque does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Verde Bosque have accessible units?
No, 3803 Verde Bosque does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Verde Bosque have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Verde Bosque does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 Verde Bosque have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 Verde Bosque does not have units with air conditioning.

