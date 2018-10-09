All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

3802 Southern Grove

Location

3802 Southern Grove, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Southern Grove have any available units?
3802 Southern Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3802 Southern Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Southern Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Southern Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Southern Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Southern Grove offer parking?
No, 3802 Southern Grove does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Southern Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Southern Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Southern Grove have a pool?
No, 3802 Southern Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Southern Grove have accessible units?
No, 3802 Southern Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Southern Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Southern Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Southern Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 Southern Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
