Great home located in Sagewood subdivision. Great location right off of Bandera Road. Homeowner says no smoking on property but pets negotiable. Check out this awesome home today! In Marshall High School District
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 KNIGHTS PEAK have any available units?
38 KNIGHTS PEAK doesn't have any available units at this time.