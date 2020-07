Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home built on a beautiful corner lot with several mature oak trees. Property backs up to Saint Mary's Hall and very private. Master suite down with large bathroom. A guest bedroom & bath downstairs that could be used as a study. Sprinkler system to help maintain the beautiful yard. 2 car garage located in the back of the house. The home boasts 2 living & 2 eating areas.