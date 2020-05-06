All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

3735 Wetmore Ridge

3735 Wetmore Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Wetmore Rdg, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in gated community of St. James Place, this 4Bed 2.5Bath 2 story home has 3014 sq.ft. living space on 0.24 acre lot. Oversized Family Room & Living room/Dining Room combo make great entertaining spaces. Kitchen features dark cabinets, oven, dishwasher & breakfast bar. Home has Neutral colors, blinds, ceiling fans, wood like tiles & wood laminate. Master Bdrm w/2Walk-in Closets & JACUZZI TUB. Huge fenced backyard w/covered patio, mature trees & 10x8 shed. Randolph & Ft Sam less than 15miles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Wetmore Ridge have any available units?
3735 Wetmore Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 Wetmore Ridge have?
Some of 3735 Wetmore Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Wetmore Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Wetmore Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Wetmore Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3735 Wetmore Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3735 Wetmore Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Wetmore Ridge offers parking.
Does 3735 Wetmore Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 Wetmore Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Wetmore Ridge have a pool?
No, 3735 Wetmore Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3735 Wetmore Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3735 Wetmore Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Wetmore Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 Wetmore Ridge has units with dishwashers.

