3735 Wetmore Ridge

Located in gated community of St. James Place, this 4Bed 2.5Bath 2 story home has 3014 sq.ft. living space on 0.24 acre lot. Oversized Family Room & Living room/Dining Room combo make great entertaining spaces. Kitchen features dark cabinets, oven, dishwasher & breakfast bar. Home has Neutral colors, blinds, ceiling fans, wood like tiles & wood laminate. Master Bdrm w/2Walk-in Closets & JACUZZI TUB. Huge fenced backyard w/covered patio, mature trees & 10x8 shed. Randolph & Ft Sam less than 15miles!