Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3719 PORTSMOUTH DR
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3719 PORTSMOUTH DR
3719 Portsmouth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3719 Portsmouth Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 bath in established neighborhood ready for move-in. Converted garage just off living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR have any available units?
3719 PORTSMOUTH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR currently offering any rent specials?
3719 PORTSMOUTH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR pet-friendly?
No, 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR offer parking?
Yes, 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR offers parking.
Does 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR have a pool?
No, 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR does not have a pool.
Does 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR have accessible units?
No, 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 PORTSMOUTH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio