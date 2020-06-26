3718 Hunters Circle

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION RECEIVED - HUNTER'S CREEK SINGLE-STORY HOME



Gorgeous Garden Home in Sought-After Hunter's Creek, North East I.S.D. * Tastefully Updated Flooring, Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, & Bathrooms * Enjoy High Ceilings in Spacious Living & Dining Area w/ Access to Patio * Perfectly-Sized Backyard w/ Bench Seating & Space for Furniture * Brick Wood-Burning Fireplace is Focal Point of Living Room * 2 Generously-Sized Bedrooms, Master Has Patio Access * 2 Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Home Backs to a Greenbelt for the Ultimate in Peace & Privacy



(RLNE4874694)