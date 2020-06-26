All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3718 Hunters Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3718 Hunters Circle
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

3718 Hunters Circle

3718 Hunters Circle St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3718 Hunters Circle St, San Antonio, TX 78230
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION RECEIVED - HUNTER'S CREEK SINGLE-STORY HOME

Gorgeous Garden Home in Sought-After Hunter's Creek, North East I.S.D. * Tastefully Updated Flooring, Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, & Bathrooms * Enjoy High Ceilings in Spacious Living & Dining Area w/ Access to Patio * Perfectly-Sized Backyard w/ Bench Seating & Space for Furniture * Brick Wood-Burning Fireplace is Focal Point of Living Room * 2 Generously-Sized Bedrooms, Master Has Patio Access * 2 Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Home Backs to a Greenbelt for the Ultimate in Peace & Privacy

(RLNE4874694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Hunters Circle have any available units?
3718 Hunters Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 Hunters Circle have?
Some of 3718 Hunters Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Hunters Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Hunters Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Hunters Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 Hunters Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3718 Hunters Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3718 Hunters Circle offers parking.
Does 3718 Hunters Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Hunters Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Hunters Circle have a pool?
No, 3718 Hunters Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Hunters Circle have accessible units?
No, 3718 Hunters Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Hunters Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 Hunters Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio