All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3714 Van Dyke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3714 Van Dyke
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

3714 Van Dyke

3714 Van Dyke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3714 Van Dyke Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WILSHIRE TERRACE 4-BEDROOM FOR SALE!!! - Fantastic Home For Sale in Popular, Centrally-Located Wilshire Terrace * Great Curb Appeal, Completely Refreshed Interior w/ Brand New Paint, Carpet, & Fixtures * Enjoy Spacious Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking, Ample Storage Space * Great-Sized Bedrooms w/ Neutral Paint, Extra Room Could be 5th Bed or Office * Patio Slab, Fenced Backyard w/ Mature Trees * Two-Car Carport w/ Storage Area * North East ISD * See Agent Remarks for Seller Financing Info or Call for Details

(RLNE5067892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Van Dyke have any available units?
3714 Van Dyke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 Van Dyke have?
Some of 3714 Van Dyke's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 Van Dyke currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Van Dyke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Van Dyke pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Van Dyke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3714 Van Dyke offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Van Dyke offers parking.
Does 3714 Van Dyke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Van Dyke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Van Dyke have a pool?
No, 3714 Van Dyke does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Van Dyke have accessible units?
No, 3714 Van Dyke does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Van Dyke have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Van Dyke does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio