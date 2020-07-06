3714 Van Dyke

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

WILSHIRE TERRACE 4-BEDROOM FOR SALE!!! - Fantastic Home For Sale in Popular, Centrally-Located Wilshire Terrace * Great Curb Appeal, Completely Refreshed Interior w/ Brand New Paint, Carpet, & Fixtures * Enjoy Spacious Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking, Ample Storage Space * Great-Sized Bedrooms w/ Neutral Paint, Extra Room Could be 5th Bed or Office * Patio Slab, Fenced Backyard w/ Mature Trees * Two-Car Carport w/ Storage Area * North East ISD * See Agent Remarks for Seller Financing Info or Call for Details



(RLNE5067892)