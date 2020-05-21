Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3711 ELECTRA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3711 ELECTRA DR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3711 ELECTRA DR
3711 Electra Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3711 Electra Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS, GARAGE CONVERTED INTO LARGE FAMILY ROOM; LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM/PANTRY; INCLUDES A SHED FOR STORAGE. NO PETS ALLOWED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 ELECTRA DR have any available units?
3711 ELECTRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3711 ELECTRA DR have?
Some of 3711 ELECTRA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3711 ELECTRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
3711 ELECTRA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 ELECTRA DR pet-friendly?
No, 3711 ELECTRA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3711 ELECTRA DR offer parking?
Yes, 3711 ELECTRA DR offers parking.
Does 3711 ELECTRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 ELECTRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 ELECTRA DR have a pool?
No, 3711 ELECTRA DR does not have a pool.
Does 3711 ELECTRA DR have accessible units?
No, 3711 ELECTRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 ELECTRA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 ELECTRA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio