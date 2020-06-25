Rent Calculator
Home
San Antonio, TX
3708 Colemans Run
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3708 Colemans Run
3708 Colima Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3708 Colima Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe
Amenities
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with split floor plan. Perfect starter home! Never lived in and first time rental. All kitchen appliances will be installed prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3708 Colemans Run have any available units?
3708 Colemans Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3708 Colemans Run currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Colemans Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Colemans Run pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Colemans Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3708 Colemans Run offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Colemans Run offers parking.
Does 3708 Colemans Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Colemans Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Colemans Run have a pool?
No, 3708 Colemans Run does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Colemans Run have accessible units?
No, 3708 Colemans Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Colemans Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Colemans Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Colemans Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Colemans Run does not have units with air conditioning.
