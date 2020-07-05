All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

3667 VERSAILLES DR

3667 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3667 Versailles Drive, San Antonio, TX 78219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home near AT&T center. Lovely home with recent updates. Include open kitchen w/quartz counters, ceramic tile & stamped metal backsplash. Renovated baths to include tub/shower. Nice sized rooms with lots of natural light. This beautiful home is equipped w/tankless water heater (instant hot water feature), washer/dryer, updated electrical system, sprinkler system, extended driveway & roof replaced in 2017. This large corner lot w/nice covered patio & shed backs up to quiet county park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 VERSAILLES DR have any available units?
3667 VERSAILLES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3667 VERSAILLES DR have?
Some of 3667 VERSAILLES DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3667 VERSAILLES DR currently offering any rent specials?
3667 VERSAILLES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 VERSAILLES DR pet-friendly?
No, 3667 VERSAILLES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3667 VERSAILLES DR offer parking?
Yes, 3667 VERSAILLES DR offers parking.
Does 3667 VERSAILLES DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3667 VERSAILLES DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 VERSAILLES DR have a pool?
No, 3667 VERSAILLES DR does not have a pool.
Does 3667 VERSAILLES DR have accessible units?
No, 3667 VERSAILLES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 VERSAILLES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3667 VERSAILLES DR does not have units with dishwashers.

