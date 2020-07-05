3667 VERSAILLES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home near AT&T center. Lovely home with recent updates. Include open kitchen w/quartz counters, ceramic tile & stamped metal backsplash. Renovated baths to include tub/shower. Nice sized rooms with lots of natural light. This beautiful home is equipped w/tankless water heater (instant hot water feature), washer/dryer, updated electrical system, sprinkler system, extended driveway & roof replaced in 2017. This large corner lot w/nice covered patio & shed backs up to quiet county park.