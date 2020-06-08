3642 BARRINGTON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Fabulous 4BR/3BA contemporary home boasting 3539 sq ft of modern living space. Bahama shutters & beautiful curb appeal on 1/2 acre w/inground pool, outdoor kitchen, pergola-covered patio, hot tub & fire pit. Roof, gutters, windows, exterior doors all replaced 2016. AC in 2019. Recessed lighting & granite countertops throughout. Remodeled kitchen w/ farm sink, 6 -burner Viking Stove, w/glass-front cabinets overlooks family room. Oversized MBR has outdoor access to pool, plus California Closet.