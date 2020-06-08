All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

3642 BARRINGTON ST

3642 Barrington Street · No Longer Available
Location

3642 Barrington Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Fabulous 4BR/3BA contemporary home boasting 3539 sq ft of modern living space. Bahama shutters & beautiful curb appeal on 1/2 acre w/inground pool, outdoor kitchen, pergola-covered patio, hot tub & fire pit. Roof, gutters, windows, exterior doors all replaced 2016. AC in 2019. Recessed lighting & granite countertops throughout. Remodeled kitchen w/ farm sink, 6 -burner Viking Stove, w/glass-front cabinets overlooks family room. Oversized MBR has outdoor access to pool, plus California Closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 BARRINGTON ST have any available units?
3642 BARRINGTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 BARRINGTON ST have?
Some of 3642 BARRINGTON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 BARRINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
3642 BARRINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 BARRINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 3642 BARRINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3642 BARRINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 3642 BARRINGTON ST offers parking.
Does 3642 BARRINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 BARRINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 BARRINGTON ST have a pool?
Yes, 3642 BARRINGTON ST has a pool.
Does 3642 BARRINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 3642 BARRINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 BARRINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 BARRINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.

