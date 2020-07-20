3627 HUNTERS PIER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Enchanting garden home in a Wonderful neighborhood,Near shopping, 3bed 2 bath on greenbelt with lighted walking trail,gated courtyard,front and back porch,Beautiful leaded glass at front door entry,gas fireplace,wet bar,vaulted ceiling's,no steps,spacious living room, plantation shutters,Huge master,kitchen has island,Refrigerator,dishwasher and lots of storage,two car garage with utility sink.Lease includes pest control and lawn maintenance.Hunters creek has a lovely pool,playground,tennis,basketball.