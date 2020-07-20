All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3627 HUNTERS PIER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3627 HUNTERS PIER
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3627 HUNTERS PIER

3627 Hunters Pier · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3627 Hunters Pier, San Antonio, TX 78230
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Enchanting garden home in a Wonderful neighborhood,Near shopping, 3bed 2 bath on greenbelt with lighted walking trail,gated courtyard,front and back porch,Beautiful leaded glass at front door entry,gas fireplace,wet bar,vaulted ceiling's,no steps,spacious living room, plantation shutters,Huge master,kitchen has island,Refrigerator,dishwasher and lots of storage,two car garage with utility sink.Lease includes pest control and lawn maintenance.Hunters creek has a lovely pool,playground,tennis,basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 HUNTERS PIER have any available units?
3627 HUNTERS PIER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 HUNTERS PIER have?
Some of 3627 HUNTERS PIER's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 HUNTERS PIER currently offering any rent specials?
3627 HUNTERS PIER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 HUNTERS PIER pet-friendly?
No, 3627 HUNTERS PIER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3627 HUNTERS PIER offer parking?
Yes, 3627 HUNTERS PIER offers parking.
Does 3627 HUNTERS PIER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 HUNTERS PIER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 HUNTERS PIER have a pool?
Yes, 3627 HUNTERS PIER has a pool.
Does 3627 HUNTERS PIER have accessible units?
No, 3627 HUNTERS PIER does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 HUNTERS PIER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 HUNTERS PIER has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio