Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
3623 Azalea Bend
3623 Azalea Bend
·
No Longer Available
Location
3623 Azalea Bend, San Antonio, TX 78223
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available to Rent in Monte Viejo like new well kept 3 bedroom with appliances. Close to highway,shopping centers and local schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 Azalea Bend have any available units?
3623 Azalea Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3623 Azalea Bend currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Azalea Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Azalea Bend pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Azalea Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3623 Azalea Bend offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Azalea Bend offers parking.
Does 3623 Azalea Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Azalea Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Azalea Bend have a pool?
No, 3623 Azalea Bend does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Azalea Bend have accessible units?
No, 3623 Azalea Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Azalea Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Azalea Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Azalea Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Azalea Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
