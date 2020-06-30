All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3603 La Sabre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3603 La Sabre
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3603 La Sabre

3603 La Sabre Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3603 La Sabre Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3-BEDROOM IN POPULAR WILSHIRE TERRACE - Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Popular Wilshire Terrace * Beautiful Corner Lot w/ Great Front & Back Yard Space * Ceramic Tile & Fresh Paint Throughout * Spacious Living Areas & Bedrooms w/ Ceiling Fans & Crown Molding * Kitchen Complete w/ Tile Counters, Breakfast Area, Gas Cooking, & Appliances Included * Washer/Dryer Connections Inside * One-Car Garage w/ Opener, Covered Porch w/ Fenced Back Yard * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD

(RLNE3458597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 La Sabre have any available units?
3603 La Sabre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 La Sabre have?
Some of 3603 La Sabre's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 La Sabre currently offering any rent specials?
3603 La Sabre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 La Sabre pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 La Sabre is pet friendly.
Does 3603 La Sabre offer parking?
Yes, 3603 La Sabre offers parking.
Does 3603 La Sabre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 La Sabre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 La Sabre have a pool?
No, 3603 La Sabre does not have a pool.
Does 3603 La Sabre have accessible units?
No, 3603 La Sabre does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 La Sabre have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 La Sabre does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio