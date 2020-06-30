3603 La Sabre

Amenities
3-BEDROOM IN POPULAR WILSHIRE TERRACE - Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Popular Wilshire Terrace * Beautiful Corner Lot w/ Great Front & Back Yard Space * Ceramic Tile & Fresh Paint Throughout * Spacious Living Areas & Bedrooms w/ Ceiling Fans & Crown Molding * Kitchen Complete w/ Tile Counters, Breakfast Area, Gas Cooking, & Appliances Included * Washer/Dryer Connections Inside * One-Car Garage w/ Opener, Covered Porch w/ Fenced Back Yard * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD
(RLNE3458597)