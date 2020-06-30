Rent Calculator
359 Waxwood
359 Waxwood
359 Waxwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
359 Waxwood Lane, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ridgeview - Location, Location, Location! Check out this 3 bedroom house ready for move in.
(RLNE5359060)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 359 Waxwood have any available units?
359 Waxwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 359 Waxwood currently offering any rent specials?
359 Waxwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Waxwood pet-friendly?
No, 359 Waxwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 359 Waxwood offer parking?
No, 359 Waxwood does not offer parking.
Does 359 Waxwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Waxwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Waxwood have a pool?
No, 359 Waxwood does not have a pool.
Does 359 Waxwood have accessible units?
No, 359 Waxwood does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Waxwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Waxwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Waxwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Waxwood does not have units with air conditioning.
