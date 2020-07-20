FOR LEASE --- 2.02 Acres off of Interstate 10 - Warnock Rd Interchange Exit 264. Septic tank and electricity available for (2) RV's/Mobile Office Units. Plenty of parking for equipment and large trucks. Call today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3545 E I-10 have any available units?
3545 E I-10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.